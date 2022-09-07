    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homepolitics News

    Delhi bans production, sale, use of firecrackers till January 1, 2023

    Delhi bans production, sale, use of firecrackers till January 1, 2023

    Delhi bans production, sale, use of firecrackers till January 1, 2023
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Last year, the Delhi government ordered a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital from September 28 to January 1, 2022. The city government had also launched the 'patakhe nahi diye jalao' campaign to create awareness against the burning of firecrackers.

    Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the production, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers will be banned in the national capital till January 1. He said the ban extends to the online sale of firecrackers.
    "Production, storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers are being completely banned so that people's lives can be saved," Rai tweeted. This time there will also be a ban on online sale and delivery of firecrackers in Delhi. The restriction will remain in force till January 1, 2023.
    "Online sale/delivery of firecrackers will also be banned in Delhi this time. The restriction will remain in force till January 1, 2023," he said. Rai said an action plan will be drawn up with the Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, and Revenue Department to ensure strict enforcement of the ban.
    Last year, the Delhi government ordered a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital from September 28 to January 1, 2022. The city government had also launched the 'patakhe nahi diye jalao' campaign to create awareness against the burning of firecrackers.
    Action was taken under relevant Indian Penal Code provisions and the Explosives Act against those found burning firecrackers.

    Tags

    Delhifire crackersGopal Rai

    Previous Article

    BJP claims to wrest Supriya Sule's Baramati constituency in 2024 Lok Sabha poll

    Next Article

    Congress's 3,570-km Bharat Jodo Yatra to launch today | 10 points

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng