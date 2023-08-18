Delhi Assembly to discuss alleged scam in construction of Dwarka Expressway

The last day of the Delhi Assembly session on Friday is likely to witness uproar over the alleged scam in the construction of the Dwarka Expressway.

AAP MLAs Rituraj Govind, Bhavna Gaur and BS Joon will initiate discussion on 'Alleged scam in construction of the Dwarka Expressway and other irregularities pointed out by the CAG in its report to the Parliament', news agency ANI reported.

On Thursday, five BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the Assembly for protesting against holding a discussion over the Manipur issue in the House. BJP MLAs protested against who got up from their seats, and said issues related to Delhi should be debated in the House.

As BJP MLAs continued their protest, four of them -- Abhay Verma, Jitender Mahajan, Ajay Mahawar and OP Sharma -- were marshalled out of the House.

Later, Mohan Singh Bisht was also marshalled out, following which other BJP members walked out. The BJP has eight legislators in the 70-member Assembly.

With inputs from PTI