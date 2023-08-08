Delhi Assembly session likely to be convened on August 16 and 17

1 Min Read
The session is likely to see heated debates between the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP over the recent flooding of river Yamuna as well as the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.
New session of the Delhi Assembly is likely to be convened on August 16 and 17, PTI reported on Tuesday. But, a notification convening the session is still awaited.
The session is likely to see heated debates between the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP over the recent flooding of river Yamuna as well as the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023. The controversial legislation was passed by Parliament on Monday and will give the Centre control over bureaucracy in the national capital.
-With inputs from PTI
First Published: Aug 8, 2023 6:26 PM IST
