Two-day Delhi Assembly session begins today, may see uproar over GNCTD Act

The Delhi Assembly session is likely to witness uproar over the enactment of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) (Amendment) Act 2023 on the control of services in the national capital. The GNCTD (Amendment) Act came into being on August 12 following presidential assent. The law gives the Centre control over bureaucracy in the national capital and seeks to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Act has snatched powers of the elected government of Delhi and the AAP dispensation will restore them. The two-day Delhi assembly session beginning at 11 am on Wednesday is likely to see war of words between the AAP and BJP legislators.

AAP leaders were tight-lipped about their strategy for the session. The GNCTD (Amendment) Act 2023 is expected to be a prominent debating point. Sources said the AAP may also raise the issue of suspension of its Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh in the House.

"In the past three years, BJP legislators have been removed from the assembly 35 times in 16 sessions, revealing a pattern of anti-democratic behaviour," said Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. The BJP legislators also accused the AAP of "stifling the opposition's voice" by preventing discussions on notices given by them.