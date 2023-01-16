BJP, AAP clash: Here's what happened in the Delhi assembly today

AAP MLAs protested against the L-G's "objections" to sending Delhi government teachers for a training programme to Finland.

The Delhi assembly was on Monday adjourned for the day amid protests by MLAs of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against Lieutenant Governor (LG) V. K. Saxena's alleged interference in the working of the city government.

The assembly session commenced its fourth part today and is tentatively fixed for January 16-18, subject to extension. The assembly saw repeated adjournments on the first day of its three-day session, and hardly 10 minutes of proceedings could be held.

The day's saga, however, doesn't end there as there are developments on the ongoing tussle between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Saxena from after the adjournment.

AAP marches to LG Saxena's office

Led by Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, AAP MLAs marched to the lieutenant governor's office on Monday to protest against his alleged interference in the functioning of the city government.

The march started after the Delhi assembly was adjourned for the day. Visuals show Kejriwal and Sisodia carrying slogans in their hands and leading the march in Delhi.

"It's unfortunate that the Delhi chief minister and AAP MLAs have to march to the LG office. I hope the LG will see his mistake and allow teachers training in Finland," Kejriwal told reporters.

कोई LG कहे कि वो SC को नहीं मानता तो जनतंत्र नहीं बचेगा हम "Teachers को Training के लिए Finland जाने दो" के लिए LG House March कर रहे हैंLG ने Mohalla Clinics के Doctors,Marshals की सैलरी,DJB की Payment रोकीLG एक Advisor रखें जो SC-संविधान की समझ रखता हो-CM @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/CXLYexG2BC— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 16, 2023

He alleged that Saxena cannot take independent decisions but he is doing that. He also claimed that the LG had halted yoga classes in the national capital, stalled payments to doctors in Delhi's Mohalla clinics and was not adhering to Supreme Court orders.

"We are going to the LG sir. I have only one appeal to him — obey the orders of the Supreme Court. They are not advisories or opinions but orders," Kejriwal said.

BJP MLAs carry oxygen cylinders, gas masks

The day started with opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs carrying oxygen cylinders and donning oxygen masks inside the House to protest against the AAP government's alleged inaction to curb air pollution.

The saffron party has been blaming the city government for its failure to control pollution in the national capital.

MLA Vijendar Gupta tweeted that the BJP has "had enough of the incompetence of the AAP government," which was "sitting like a lame duck."

He shared an image of him wearing an oxygen mask with a cylinder in his hand and a sign around his neck with a message that translates to "People of Delhi are dying due to poisonous air. Kejriwal, have some shame, resign. Resign."

With a gas cylinder in tow, I would raise the voice of Delhi’s 2 crore people who have been forced to live in a gas chamber, in the Delhi assembly. The AAP government must come clean on what they have done to make Delhi pollution free.#MakeDelhiPollutionFree pic.twitter.com/b8cR3emro2— Vijender Gupta (@Gupta_vijender) January 16, 2023

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel asked BJP members to take the cylinders away and questioned how they brought them into the House despite security.

Taking cognisance of the "lapse" in security and noting that the cylinders could be used to injure someone, he summoned security personnel to his chamber over the issue.

Even as the protest by BJP members refused to die down, he said, "Please have some shame. I urge members to maintain peace."

LG Saxena's interference with city government

Later, after a war of words broke out between BJP MLAs and members of the ruling AAP over "illegal and unwanted obstructions and interferences" by the lieutenant governor, Goel adjourned proceedings for 10 minutes.

AAP legislator Saurabh Bhardwaj initiated a discussion on calling attention to the issue of "illegal and unwanted obstructions and interferences in the education of children and training of teachers."

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri expressed opposition on this issue and defended the LG.

Speaker Goel accused Bidhuri of trying to be the LG's spokesperson, following which AAP MLAs came into the well of the House.

Training programme for government teachers in Finland

After the House reconvened after a brief adjournment, AAP MLAs again started raising slogans against the LG over his "objections" to sending Delhi government teachers for a training programme to Finland, following which the speaker again adjourned the House for half an hour.

Subsequently, the House was adjourned for the day.

Sources tell ANI that the Delhi LG had not rejected the training proposal and that any statement stating such was "deliberately misleading and mischievously motivated."

The sources claim that the LG advised the government to look at programmes within the country instead to ensure optimal resource utilisation, fiscal prudence and administrative effectiveness.

With agency inputs.