Delhi Assembly Polls: Twitter war intensifies between AAP, BJP and Congress as election approaches
Updated : January 14, 2020 01:25 PM IST
While AAP is known for using social media to promote the works done by its government, over the past few days, it has come up with exceptional memes to attract attention.
However, the BJP and Congress too are leaving no stone unturned in coming up with comebacks.
