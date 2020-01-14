Delhi Assembly Polls: Twitter war intensifies between AAP, BJP and Congress as election approaches

As the date of Delhi Assembly polls approaches, political parties are upping their game on social media to garner support from voters, especially the young ones.

The aggressive campaigns by political parties on social media using memes based on movie scenes, songs, morphed versions of advertisements have left netizens amused, with the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) clever use of an old Ambuja Cement ad being one of the popular ones.



Ab tk ka Sbse achha video.

— Abdul Basit (@AbdulBasit02247) January 8, 2020



Seriously... This is the best comedy ever. Abey @kunalkamra88 aur @one_by_two kuch seekho comedy kaise karte hai..

— The Wireless Quint ☀️🐼© (@WirelessQuint) January 10, 2020



Who will contest against Arvind Kejriwal ?@BJP4Delhi leaders : pic.twitter.com/CkDT5AYHDa

— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 10, 2020

After the Election Commission announced the date of Delhi election, AAP tweeted: "Delhi Assembly Elections are declared. AAPvengers! Assemble," referring to 'The Avengers'.

In one of its memes, it said when asked "how much do you pay for your electricity and water?", Delhiites said, "We Don't Do That Here" — a quote by 'Black Panther', a character from the 2018 Marvel superhero film 'Avengers'.

AAP had posted a photo showing many people raising their hands during a town hall meeting with Kejriwal. The caption goes: "who all got zero electricity bill?"