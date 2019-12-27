#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Delhi assembly polls: Top developments

Updated : December 27, 2019 08:52 AM IST

The term of the 70-member Delhi assembly ends on February 22 next year.
The ruling AAP in Delhi feels that the Congress could pose no challenge to it following the demise of three-time chief minister Sheila Diksit.
With board examinations beginning from February 15, the EC is likely to complete the election process before that.
Delhi assembly polls: Top developments
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Lodha Group looks to raise Rs 1,500 crore via asset monetisation, says report

Lodha Group looks to raise Rs 1,500 crore via asset monetisation, says report

Rupee opens unchanged at 71.31/$1

Rupee opens unchanged at 71.31/$1

Anti-CAA protests: 1,113 arrests, 5,558 preventive detentions, 19 dead in UP

Anti-CAA protests: 1,113 arrests, 5,558 preventive detentions, 19 dead in UP

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV