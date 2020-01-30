Politics
Delhi assembly polls: PM Modi likely to hold two rallies; Nitish to hold rallies with Amit Shah
Updated : January 30, 2020 08:07 AM IST
The BJP is contesting 67 seats in Delhi, leaving three for alliance partners JD(U) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).
The JD(U) is contesting the upcoming polls from the Burari and Sangam Vihar seats.
The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 8 and the results will be announced on February 11.
