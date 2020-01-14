Delhi Assembly polls: AAP fields Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi seat, axes 15 sitting MLAs
Updated : January 14, 2020 09:37 PM IST
Timarpur MLA Pankaj Pushkar, who won the 2015 election by getting 51.05 percent of the total votes, has been replaced by party's unsuccessful 2019 Lok Sabha candidate Dilip Pandey.
Mundka MLA Sukhbir Dalal, who won with 57.22 percent votes in 2015, has also been axed by the party.
Avtar Singh, who won the Kalkaji seat with 51.72 percent votes, is replaced by unsuccessful 2019 Lok Sabha candidate Atishi, who had been involved with the AAP government's education reforms.
