Politics
Delhi assembly polls 2020: Election Commission imposes 24-hour ban on BJP MP Parvesh Verma
Updated : February 06, 2020 08:43 AM IST
A complaint by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had alleged that BJP MP Parvesh Verma had cast "vitriolic aspersions" on the chief minister of Delhi by referring to him as "terrorist".
In his response to the Election Commission, BJP MP Parvesh Vermahad denied making the statement.
On January 30, the BJP MP Parvesh Verma was barred from campaigning for 96 hours (four days) for making controversial remarks at a poll meet.