Delhi assembly polls 2020: Election Commission imposes 24-hour ban on BJP MP Parvesh Verma

The Election Commission on Wednesday imposed a 24-hour campaign ban on BJP MP Parvesh Verma for his "terrorist" remark against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The ban on Verma, second in the last one week, came into force at 6 pm on Wednesday. This means, he will not be able to campaign for the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls any further. Campaigning ends at 5 pm on Thursday.

A complaint by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had alleged that Verma had cast "vitriolic aspersions" on the chief minister of Delhi by referring to him as "terrorist".

In his response to the EC, Verma had denied making the statement.

Banning Verma from campaigning for 24 hours, the commission said it "strongly condemns" his remarks.

On January 30, the BJP MP was barred from campaigning for 96 hours (four days) for making controversial remarks at a poll meet. The commission had also ordered his removal from the BJP's list of star campaigners.

The poll panel also issued a show cause notice to BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra for his remarks during a television interview that attempts were being made to "down" Hindus in India.

Prima facie, the EC said, his remarks have potential to disturb communal harmony.