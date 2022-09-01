Delhi Assembly passes confidence motion, AAP MLAs seeks time with President

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini There was no vote against the motion as three BJP MLAs -- Vijender Gupta, Abhay Verma, and Mohan Singh Bisht were marshalled out of the Assembly. The rest of the five Opposition MLAs walked out in protest.

The Delhi Assembly on Thursday passed the confidence motion tabled by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to "prove" that the BJP's 'Operation Lotus' in the national capital had failed. All Aam Aadmi Party MLAs present in the House voted in favour of the motion.

There was no vote against it as three BJP MLAs — Vijender Gupta, Abhay Verma, and Mohan Singh Bisht were marshalled out of the Assembly following an argument with Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla. The rest of the five Opposition MLAs walked out in protest.

AAP seeks time with President

AAP MLA Atishi said she has sought time from President Droupadi Murmu to apprise her about the BJP's alleged attempts to "destabilise" state governments in the country.

"I have sought time with the custodian of democracy of India - the Hon'ble President. A delegation of Aam Aadmi Party MLAs wants to meet her to discuss 'Operation Lotus' - the attempts of BJP to destabilise state governments across the country," Atishi tweeted.

I have sought time with the custodian of democracy of India - the Hon’ble President. A delegation of @AamAadmiParty MLAs wants to meet her to discuss ‘Operation Lotus’ - the attempts of BJP to destabilise state governments across the country. — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) September 1, 2022

With inputs from PTI