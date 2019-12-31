Politics
Delhi assembly elections: Poll awareness drive at city's 7 railway stations
Updated : December 31, 2019 01:05 PM IST
Under this programme, the public address system at the railway stations of Delhi Division will be used for spreading voter awareness.
The announcements to be made in Hindi will ask the voters to register their names on the website or voter helpline App or submit form six at the polling registration centres.
A statement released by the Delhi State Election Office said that an appeal will be made to the voters of the capital from seven railway stations of Delhi to participate in the voting process.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more