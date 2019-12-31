#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Delhi assembly elections: Poll awareness drive at city's 7 railway stations

Updated : December 31, 2019 01:05 PM IST

Under this programme, the public address system at the railway stations of Delhi Division will be used for spreading voter awareness.
The announcements to be made in Hindi will ask the voters to register their names on the website or voter helpline App or submit form six at the polling registration centres.
A statement released by the Delhi State Election Office said that an appeal will be made to the voters of the capital from seven railway stations of Delhi to participate in the voting process.
