Delhi assembly elections: Poll awareness drive at city's 7 railway stations

A polling awareness program for the Delhi Assembly elections, which are going to held in 2020, has been started at seven railway stations in Delhi. The programme was launched on Monday. Under this programme, the public address system at the railway stations of Delhi Division will be used for spreading voter awareness.

A statement released by the Delhi State Election Office said that an appeal will be made to the voters of the capital from seven railway stations of Delhi to participate in the voting process.

The announcements to be made in Hindi will ask the voters to register their names on the website or voter helpline App or submit form six at the polling registration centres.

Through these announcements, more and more citizens will be appealed to participate in the voting process.

The announcement has been started at the New Delhi railway station and other railway stations to follow soon are: Nizamuddin, Old Delhi, Anand Vihar, Shahdara, Delhi Cantonment and Adarsh Nagar.

The announcement reads as: "Travellers, please note, if you are a resident of Delhi and are turning 18 on or before January 1, 2020, you can register your name in the voter list."