Delhi Assembly elections on Feb. 8, results on Feb. 11
Updated : January 06, 2020 04:11 PM IST
National Register of Citizens, Citizenship Amendment Act and air pollutionare likely to dominate the election narrative.
The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly is ending on February 22 and a new Assembly has to be constituted before that date.
