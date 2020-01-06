#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Delhi Assembly elections on Feb. 8, results on Feb. 11

Updated : January 06, 2020 04:11 PM IST

National Register of Citizens, Citizenship Amendment Act and air pollutionare likely to dominate the election narrative.
The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly is ending on February 22 and a new Assembly has to be constituted before that date.
Delhi Assembly elections on Feb. 8, results on Feb. 11
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Tax dept enhances scope of information to be given under new ITR forms

Tax dept enhances scope of information to be given under new ITR forms

Wealth destroyers: These stocks reduced an investment of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5,000 in 10 years

Wealth destroyers: These stocks reduced an investment of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5,000 in 10 years

Rupee opens sharply lower at 72.01/$1 on heightened global geopolitical tensions

Rupee opens sharply lower at 72.01/$1 on heightened global geopolitical tensions

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV