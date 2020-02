With barely two days to go before the Delhi Assembly elections, the campaigning in the national capital has reached a fever pitch. From personal to communal, nothing has remained off-limits during the campaign and now Delhi chief minister’s family has been pulled into the political vortex.

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal was labelled a terrorist by Bharatiya Janata Party campaigner Parvesh Verma. During a poll campaign, the son of former Delhi chief minister, Sahib Singh Verma, said: “We hear instances of Hindu women picked up by Muslim men. No action is taken as terrorists like Kejriwal are hidden everywhere. Should we fight with Pakistan terrorists in Kashmir or with terrorists like Kejriwal.”

The BJP was told by the Election Commission to take Verma off its star campaigner list and a day later imposed a four-day campaigning ban for his incendiary remarks.

But far from being put off with the Election Commission’s rap, Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday doubled down on the terrorist remark.

“There is a reason voters of Delhi have turned away from Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal makes an innocent face and asks — 'am I a terrorist?'— You are a terrorist, there is plenty of proof. You had yourself said you are an anarchist; there is not much difference between an anarchist and terrorist," Javadekar said.

Earlier, deploying a popular internet meme, the BJP Delhi unit's Twitter handle had attempted to link Kejriwal with a burning bus. In the communally-charged tweet, the Delhi CM was sporting a skull cap, standing a similarly-attired Amantullah Khan, the party MLA from Okhla.

This tweet from @BJP4Delhi has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand."



Now, Kejriwal’s daughter Harshita and wife Sunita have come forward in defence of the Delhi chief minister. Harshita termed her father’s characterisation as a terrorist ‘a new low’ for political discourse in the country.



“They say politics is dirty but this is a new low. Is it terrorism if health facilities are made free? Is it terrorism if children are educated? Is it terrorism if power and water facilities are ensured?" questioned Harshita, alluding to AAP’s work over the past five years of its Delhi rule.

Sunita said that the Delhi voters will give the BJP leaders a befitting reply when they exercise their franchise on Saturday.

"I think people will give them [BJP leaders] a befitting reply. It's been 25 years since we are married. He [Arvind] has always told social service is his passion. Those who are saying even they know are lying ... either they are under some sort of pressure or they lack an individual identity," she was quoted as saying by ANI.