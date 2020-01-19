Politics

Delhi Assembly elections: Arvind Kejriwal to file nomination tomorrow

Updated : January 19, 2020 07:48 PM IST

Kejriwal, contesting for a third time from the New Delhi constituency, will hold a road show from Valmiki Mandir to Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place before filing the nomination.

He has already won elections from the seat in 2013 and 2015.