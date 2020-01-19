Politics
Delhi Assembly elections: Arvind Kejriwal to file nomination tomorrow
Updated : January 19, 2020 07:48 PM IST
Kejriwal, contesting for a third time from the New Delhi constituency, will hold a road show from Valmiki Mandir to Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place before filing the nomination.
He has already won elections from the seat in 2013 and 2015.
Delhi is going for polls on February 8 and the counting will be done on February 11.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more