Delhi Assembly elections: 37% increase in disabled voters

Over 37 percent of new voters in Persons with Disability (PwD) category have been added for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election as compared to last year's general election.

A total of 55,823 PwD voters are registered in the electoral roll as on January 6, 2020 for the Assembly Election 2020, according to the latest figures compiled by the office of Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi.

The number of PwD voters was 40,532 in the Lok Sabha election, 2019.

This is a net increase of 15,291 voters (37.72 percent).

The PwD voters are categorised under visually impaired, speech/hearing disabled, locomotor disabled and other disability. The number of voters in each of these categories has increased, reflecting a higher registration of PwD voters in the electoral process of NCT of Delhi.