Delhi Assembly elections: 37% increase in disabled voters
Updated : January 12, 2020 07:54 PM IST
A total of 55,823 PwD voters are registered in the electoral roll as on January 6, 2020 for the Assembly Election 2020, according to the latest figures compiled by the office of Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi.
The PwD voters are categorised under visually impaired, speech/hearing disabled, locomotor disabled and other disability.
