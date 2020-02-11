Politics
Delhi Assembly election 2020: With five Muslim MLAs, community voters clearly prefer AAP
Updated : February 11, 2020 06:48 PM IST
Delhi Assembly polls 2020: The Congress had held sway over the minority voters in Delhi till 2013, when Sheila Dikshit was around.
Delhi Assembly polls 2020: Congress leaders claim that excessive polarisation led to the party's rout this time.
Delhi Assembly polls 2020: AAP's Amanatullah Khan again won from the Okhla seat where Congress candidate Parvez Hashmi failed to save his deposit.