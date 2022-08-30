Delhi Assembly confidence vote LIVE Updates: AAP, BJP MLAs hold overnight protest against each other

Summary

Delhi Assembly confidence vote LIVE Updates: The Delhi Assembly on Tuesday will take up the confidence motion tabled by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Aam Aadmi Party national convenor said it was meant to prove that the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Operation Lotus' may have been successful in other states but it failed here as all party MLAs are "hardcore honest". He said the BJP could not poach any of the AAP MLAs. He also alleged that the BJP will try to topple the Jharkhand government in the next 15 days. Kejriwal said the current central government is the "most corrupt" as it is "buying MLAs" by taxing the common people, while it is waiving loans of its billionaire friends. Also, AAP MLAs protest against Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena over allegations that he pressured his employees to exchange demonetised currency notes worth Rs 1,400 crore in 2016 when he was the chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). Both AAP MLAs and BJP legislators camped the whole night at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha amid an ongoing war of words between the two parties over allegations of corruption. While the AAP MLAs are pressing for a probe against L-G in a six-year-old case, the BJP leaders demanded the sacking of ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.