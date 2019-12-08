#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
Delhi Anaj Mandi tragedy: Fireman saves 11 people, hailed as hero

Updated : December 08, 2019 08:56 PM IST

Rajesh Shukla was hailed as a hero on Sunday after the firefighter pulled 11 people out of a multi-storey building in north Delhi amid a blaze on Sunday.
Shukla told PTI that he has seen massive fires during his service but the Anaj Mandi incident was one of the deadliest.
