Delhi Anaj Mandi fire: Victims lived and worked in unsafe spaces

Updated : December 08, 2019 09:18 PM IST

The dense neighbourhood is home to thousands of poor migrant workers from different Indian states. Priced out of other areas, families live and work in buildings that lack proper ventilation and are prone to fire.
Most of the victims were Muslim migrant workers from Bihar, earning as little as Rs 150 ($2.10) per day making handbags, caps and other garments.
When the fire broke out, the workers were asleep between lengthy shifts.
