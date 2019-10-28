Politics
Delhi air turns 'hazardous' as AQI nears 1,000 at some places
Updated : October 28, 2019 07:36 AM IST
Air in Delhi turned "hazardous" during Diwali on Sunday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded 999 at Mother Dairy in Patparganj area.
Emission from firecrackers and stubble burning in adjoining areas of National Capital Region (NCR) increased the pollution level.
Due to emission from firecrackers and stubble burning in adjoining areas of the NCR, the pollution situation is expected to worsen this week. A thin layer of haze is already hanging over Delhi.
