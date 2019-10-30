#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
Delhi air quality turns 'severe' with no respite in sight

Updated : October 30, 2019 03:37 PM IST

According to Safar India, the Delhi AQI is severe with a count of 423, one of the highest in this season.
The PM 2.5 count is in the severe category at 273 while the PM 10 count is at 421 in the very poor category.
AQI values over 300 trigger serious health warnings of emergency conditions. The entire population is at risk.
