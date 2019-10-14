Politics
Delhi air quality to be 'very poor' from Tuesday, says pollution watchdog
Updated : October 14, 2019 12:51 PM IST
The forecast of the "very poor" air quality is predicted mainly due to changing local weather conditions.
The stubble burning activity in Haryana, Punjab, and nearby border regions are moderate but increasing.
The pollution causing score of PM 2.5 was at 114 in the poor category while PM 10 was at 208 in the moderate category.
