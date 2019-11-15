#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Delhi air quality 'severe' for 4th consecutive day; Ghaziabad records the highest pollution level at 480

Updated : November 15, 2019 11:57 AM IST

In the National Capital Region, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Gurgaon also recorded severe air quality, the CPCB said.
The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was in the severe category at 467 at 10 am.
An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.
Delhi air quality 'severe' for 4th consecutive day; Ghaziabad records the highest pollution level at 480
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

FASTag to become mandatory from December 1

FASTag to become mandatory from December 1

Coffee Day shares fall 5% after company delays Q2 results

Coffee Day shares fall 5% after company delays Q2 results

Godrej Industries gains 6% on robust Q2 earnings; Board approves raising Rs 1,500 crore

Godrej Industries gains 6% on robust Q2 earnings; Board approves raising Rs 1,500 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV