Delhi air quality 'severe' for 4th consecutive day; Ghaziabad records the highest pollution level at 480
Updated : November 15, 2019 11:57 AM IST
In the National Capital Region, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Gurgaon also recorded severe air quality, the CPCB said.
The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was in the severe category at 467 at 10 am.
An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.
