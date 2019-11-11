Politics
Delhi air quality in 'very poor' category, to turn 'severe' by Tuesday
Updated : November 11, 2019 12:02 PM IST
At 10.37 am, the air quality index (AQI) was 331. The AQI at Rohini, Bawana and Anand Vihar was 380, 375 and 373 respectively.
In the National Capital Region (NCR), the AQI in Noida was 358, while Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 364.
Greater Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad recorded AQI of 346, 304 and 306 respectively.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more