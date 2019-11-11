Politics

Delhi air quality in 'very poor' category, to turn 'severe' by Tuesday

Updated : November 11, 2019 12:02 PM IST

At 10.37 am, the air quality index (AQI) was 331. The AQI at Rohini, Bawana and Anand Vihar was 380, 375 and 373 respectively.

In the National Capital Region (NCR), the AQI in Noida was 358, while Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 364.