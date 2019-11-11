#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Delhi air quality in 'very poor' category, to turn 'severe' by Tuesday

Updated : November 11, 2019 12:02 PM IST

At 10.37 am, the air quality index (AQI) was 331. The AQI at Rohini, Bawana and Anand Vihar was 380, 375 and 373 respectively.
In the National Capital Region (NCR), the AQI in Noida was 358, while Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 364.
Greater Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad recorded AQI of 346, 304 and 306 respectively.
Delhi air quality in 'very poor' category, to turn 'severe' by Tuesday
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

I-T department seeks a cut of Rs 1 lakh crore in direct tax collection target, says report

I-T department seeks a cut of Rs 1 lakh crore in direct tax collection target, says report

Centre's proceeds from divestments stand at Rs 12,995 crore against Rs 1.05 lakh crore target

Centre's proceeds from divestments stand at Rs 12,995 crore against Rs 1.05 lakh crore target

Coke to complete $1.7 billion investment in 'Fruit Circular Economy'

Coke to complete $1.7 billion investment in 'Fruit Circular Economy'

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV