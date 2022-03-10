0

  Dehradun Cantt Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Dehradun Cantt Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Dehradun Cantt Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Dehradun Cantt Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

IST (Published)
Dehradun Cantt Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Dehradun Cantt constituency of Uttarakhand including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Dehradun Cantt Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Dehradun Cantt Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates
Dehradun Cantt is an assembly constituency in the Dehradun district, in the Maidan region of the state of Uttarakhand.
The Dehradun Cantt legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Dehradun Cantt was won by Shri Harbans Kapoor of the BJP. He defeated INC's Shri Suryakant Dhasmana.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Harbans Kapoor.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Shri Harbans Kapoor garnered 41,142 votes, securing 56.48 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 16,670 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 22.89 percent.
The total number of voters in the Dehradun Cantt constituency stands at 1,34,911 with 70,806 male voters and 64,101 female voters.
