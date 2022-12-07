Dehra Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Dehra constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.
Dehra is an assembly constituency in the Kangra district in the Lower Himachal region of Himachal Pradesh. The Dehra legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on November 12, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency.
Recommended ArticlesView All
No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC — Check RBI rule and process here
IST2 Min(s) Read
Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit?
IST2 Min(s) Read
A total of six candidates are contesting for the Dehra constituency assembly seat. Dr Rajesh Sharma of Congress, Ramesh Chand of BJP and Col Manish Kumar of AAP are the main contenders in the fray.
In the December 2017 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Dehra was won by Hoshyar Singh, an independent. Hoshyar Singh defeated the BJP’s Ravinder Singh Ravi.
|Assembly election year
|Winning Party
|Margin of victory
|2012
|BJP
|32.5%
|2017
|Independent
|7.17%
|2022
|TBA
|TBA
I
Before that, in the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP’s Ravinder Singh Ravi. In the 2017 assembly polls, Hoshyar Singh garnered 24,206 votes, securing 43.6 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 3,914 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 7.17 percent.
The total number of voters in the Dehra constituency stands at 85263 with 41412 male and 42011 female voters. The Dehra constituency has a literacy level of 85.67 percent.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!