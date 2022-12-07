English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
gujarat banner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homepolitics News

Dehra Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates

Dehra Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates

Dehra Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 7, 2022 10:46:01 PM IST (Published)

Dehra Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Dehra constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Dehra is an assembly constituency in the Kangra district in the Lower Himachal region of Himachal Pradesh. The Dehra legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on November 12, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Recommended Articles

View All
No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC — Check RBI rule and process here

No need for customers to visit bank branches for re-KYC — Check RBI rule and process here

IST2 Min(s) Read

Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit?

Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit?

IST2 Min(s) Read

Home loan EMI may rise as RBI once again hikes repo rate — What should you do now?

Home loan EMI may rise as RBI once again hikes repo rate — What should you do now?

IST4 Min(s) Read

The six factors that will take Vedanta to $10-12 billion in operating profit next year

The six factors that will take Vedanta to $10-12 billion in operating profit next year

IST3 Min(s) Read


A total of six candidates are contesting for the Dehra constituency assembly seat. Dr Rajesh Sharma of Congress, Ramesh Chand of BJP and Col Manish Kumar of AAP are the main contenders in the fray.
In the December 2017 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Dehra was won by Hoshyar Singh, an independent. Hoshyar Singh defeated the BJP’s Ravinder Singh Ravi.
Assembly election yearWinning PartyMargin of victory
2012BJP32.5%
2017Independent7.17%
2022TBATBA
I
Before that, in the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP’s Ravinder Singh Ravi. In the 2017 assembly polls, Hoshyar Singh garnered 24,206 votes, securing 43.6 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 3,914 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 7.17 percent.
The total number of voters in the Dehra constituency stands at 85263 with 41412 male and 42011 female voters. The Dehra constituency has a literacy level of 85.67 percent.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

AAPAssembly Elections 2022BJPCongresselection resultsHimachal Pradesh election 2022

Previous Article

Nagrota Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates

Next Article

Fatehpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates