Dehra is an assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh.

Dehra is an assembly constituency in the Kangra district in the Lower Himachal region of Himachal Pradesh. The Dehra legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on November 12, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency.

A total of six candidates are contesting for the Dehra constituency assembly seat. Dr Rajesh Sharma of Congress, Ramesh Chand of BJP and Col Manish Kumar of AAP are the main contenders in the fray.

In the December 2017 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Dehra was won by Hoshyar Singh, an independent. Hoshyar Singh defeated the BJP’s Ravinder Singh Ravi.

Assembly election year Winning Party Margin of victory 2012 BJP 32.5% 2017 Independent 7.17% 2022 TBA TBA

Before that, in the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP’s Ravinder Singh Ravi. In the 2017 assembly polls, Hoshyar Singh garnered 24,206 votes, securing 43.6 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 3,914 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 7.17 percent.

The total number of voters in the Dehra constituency stands at 85263 with 41412 male and 42011 female voters. The Dehra constituency has a literacy level of 85.67 percent.