Politics Defiant Donald Trump says US election was 'rigged' in favour of Biden Updated : December 06, 2020 02:30 PM IST Trump alleged on Saturday that the last month's US election was rigged in favour of his Democratic opponent Joe Biden, who is now the President-elect. This was Trump's first public rally after he lost the election and Biden was declared as the President-elect. Trump has yet to concede the election, which he has repeatedly alleged was massively rigged. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.