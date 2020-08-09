  • SENSEX
Defence Ministry puts an import embargo on 101 items to boost domestic production

Updated : August 09, 2020 11:11 AM IST

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday announced restrictions on the import of 101 weapons and military platforms including artillery guns, assault rifles and transport aircraft in what could give a major fillip to the domestic defence industry.
The list of 101 embargoed items comprises some high technology weapon systems like artillery guns, assault rifles, corvettes, sonar systems, transport aircraft, light combat helicopters (LCHs), radars and many other items.
It is estimated that contracts worth almost Rs 4 lakh crore will be placed upon the domestic industry within the next 6 to 7 years.
