Politics Defence Ministry abolishes 9,304 military engineering services posts Updated : May 07, 2020 02:33 PM IST The Military Engineering Services are responsible for the design, construction and maintenance of all infrastructure assets of the Army, Navy and Air Force. The MES was formed in December 1923 with the Engineer-in- Chief as the Head. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365