Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to make statement on Ladakh situation in Parliament today

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to make a statement in both the Houses of Parliament in the ongoing budget session on Thursday on the Ladakh situation amid reports of disengagement at the Line of Actual Control. Multiple media reports on Wednesday indicated that the Indian Army and the People's Liberation Army (PLA) are disengaging frontline troops from the flashpoints at Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh.

The office of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted that he will make a statement in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday on the situation in eastern Ladakh.

RM’s Statement is scheduled at 10.30 AM today. https://t.co/nNXhxfnQVE — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) February 11, 2021

The frontline troops of China and India at the south and north banks of the Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh started "synchronised and organised" disengagement from Wednesday, news agency PTI quoted the Chinese defence ministry as saying, in what is seen as a forward movement in the overall disengagement process to defuse the over nine-month border standoff.

There was no official comment by either the Indian defence ministry or the Indian Army on the Chinese statement but people familiar with the development said both sides are in the process of pulling back their armoured units like tanks and armoured personnel carriers, the news agency added.

The people mentioned above said specific steps like the withdrawal of armoured elements from the friction points were discussed threadbare at the ninth round of high-level military talks on January 24 that lasted for around 16 hours, PTI further added.

"We hope the Indian side will work with China to meet each other halfway, strictly implement the consensus reached between the two sides and ensure the smooth implementation of the disengagement process," PTI quoted Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin as saying in a statement, while adding, "This move is in accordance with the consensus reached by both sides at the 9th round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting."

Both sides rushed a large number of battle tanks, armoured vehicles and heavy equipment to the treacherous and high-altitude areas of the region after tension escalated following a deadly clash in the Galwan Valley in June last.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the fierce hand-to-hand combat on June 15 in Galwan Valley, an incident that marked the most serious military conflicts between the two sides in decades.