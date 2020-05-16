Politics Defence manufacturing FDI limit under automatic route raised to 74% from 49% Updated : May 16, 2020 05:04 PM IST FM announced that defence manufacturing FDI limit has been raised to 74 percent from 49 percent, subject to security clearances. FM added that the government is looking to improve autonomy and accountability in ordnance. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365