Defamation case: SC to hear Rahul Gandhi's appeal against Gujarat HC verdict on July 21

Supreme Court agreed to hear on July 21, the plea of Rahul Gandhi challenging the Gujarat High Court order which declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case over 'Modi surname' remark.

The Supreme Court decided to hear the plea of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on July 21. Gandhi's plea challenged the Gujarat High Court order which declined to stay his conviction in the defamation case related to the 'Modi surname' remark. He was sentenced to two years in jail by the Surat court over the matter.

This came after advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Rahul Gandhi , mentioned the matter for urgent listing before the Supreme Court. A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Mishra agreed to hear the plea.

Purnesh Modi, a former minister in the Gujarat government, had filed a criminal defamation case in 2019 against Gandhi over his "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remark made during an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019.

What Rahul Gandhi's plea said

In his appeal filed on July 15 , Gandhi said that if the July 7 judgment is not stayed, it would lead to throttling of free speech, expression, thought, and statement.

"It would contribute to the systematic, repetitive emasculation of democratic institutions and the consequent strangulation of democracy which would be gravely detrimental to the political climate and future of India," Gandhi said in his appeal.

He said unprecedentedly, in a case of criminal defamation, a maximum sentence of two years has been imposed; itself a rarest of rare occurrences. His appeal added that Gandhi was elected (as a Member of Parliament from Wayanad) with a record margin of 4,31,770 votes and in the absence of a stay of conviction, he cannot contest in the forthcoming elections.

"The disqualification as MP on account of a frivolous conviction is causing irreparable harm and injury not only to the petitioner, who is a full-time politician but also to the constituents of the petitioner's constituency", his appeal said.

On 'Modi surname' remark

Gandhi's appeal added, "The surname Modi in different parts of the country encompasses different communities and sub-communities, which usually have no commonality or uniformity at all."

He further said that the three specific persons named in the speech, who alone could have possibly suffered prejudice, have admittedly not sued or complained and instead, the complainant simply has a 'Modi' surname from Gujarat who has neither shown nor been held to be prejudiced or damaged in any specific or personal sense.

"Thirdly, the complainant admitted that he comes from Modh Vanika Samaj. This term is not interchangeable with Modi and the Modi surname is present in various castes," the 731-page appeal said.

What happened so far

A metropolitan magistrate's court in Surat had on March 23 sentenced the former Congress president to two years in jail after convicting him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 and 500 (criminal defamation).

Following the verdict, Gandhi was disqualified as an MP under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act.

Gandhi then challenged the order in a sessions court in Surat along with an application seeking a stay on his conviction. While granting him bail, the sessions court on April 20 refused to stay the conviction, following which he had approached the high court.

In a setback to the 53-year-old Gandhi, the high court dismissed his petition for a stay on conviction on July 7, observing that "purity in politics" is the need of the hour.

A stay on Gandhi's conviction could have paved the way for his reinstatement as a Lok Sabha MP but he failed to get any relief from either the sessions court or the Gujarat High Court.

(With inputs from PTI)