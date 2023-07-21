Rahul Gandhi disqualification row: SC issues notices to Gujarat govt, BJP MLA Purnesh Modi

Rahul Gandhi disqualification row: Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared for Rahul Gandhi in Supreme Court on Friday, expressed fear that the Elections Commission may host bye-elections for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat anytime now. Gandhi is convicted in the defamation case over "Modi surname" remark.

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a reply from Gujarat BJP MLA Purnesh Modi on Rahul Gandhi’s plea seeking a stay on his conviction in the criminal defamation case over the "Modi surname" remark. Purnesh Modi is the complainant in the defamation case. Apart from him, the Gujarat government has also been served notice by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court refused to grant an interim stay on Gandhi's conviction. The court posted the matter for further hearing on August 4.

Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared for Rahul Gandhi in Supreme Court on Friday, expressed fear that the Election Commission may host the by-elections for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat anytime now. He said that Rahul Gandhi suffered disqualification for 112 days and is likely to miss two Parliament sessions.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as an MP soon after a Surat court sentenced him to two years in jail in the Modi surname defamation case. With the loss of the MP status, the Wayanad seat, which Gandhi had won in the 2019 elections, fell vacant.

As a consequence, Gandhi will not be allowed to contest elections until his sentence is suspended or he is acquitted in the case. The Lok Sabha or general elections are due in India next year.

Purnesh Modi, a former minister in the Gujarat government, had filed a criminal defamation case in 2019 against Rahul Gandhi over his “how all thieves have Modi as the common surname".

Gandhi made this remark during an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019. He was apparently referring to businessmen Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, two fugitive prominent businessmen wanted in India.