India on Monday expressed deep concerns over the military coup in Myanmar and said that rule of law must be upheld.

“We have noted the developments in Myanmar with deep concern. We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. We are monitoring the situation closely," MEA said in a brief statement.

Myanmar's leader Suu Kyi and other senior figures from the ruling party have been detained in an early morning raid, the spokesman for the governing National League for Democracy (NLD) was quoted as saying in the media.

The NLD claimed victory after an election in November 2020, the country's second democratic ballot since the end of military rule in 2015. Since her party won a landslide victory in 2015, Suu Kyi, the 75-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner, has been Myanmar's de facto leader and held the position of state counsellor.

But her international reputation has been tarnished in recent years by allegations of genocide against Myanmar's Muslim Rohingya population. Myanmar denies the charges and has long claimed to have been targeting terrorists.