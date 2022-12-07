Dediyapada Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check election winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Dediyapada Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Dediyapada constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Devipada is an assembly constituency in the Narmada district of the South Gujarat region of Gujarat. The constituency went to the polls on December 1, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribes category and falls in the Bharuch Lok Sabha constituency.

In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Dediyapada was won by Maheshbhai Chhotubhai Vasava of the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP). He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's Motilal Puniyabhi Vasava.

Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Vasava.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Maheshbhai garnered 83,026 votes, securing 49.79 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 21,751 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 13.16 percent.

The total number of voters in the Dediyapada constituency stands at 2,22,701 with 1,11,006 male and 1,11,695 female voters.

The Dediyapada constituency has a literacy level of 72.31 percent.

It is a tribal-dominated seat.