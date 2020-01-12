Politics

Decorated police officer detained with Hizbul, LeT militants in Kashmir

Updated : January 12, 2020 12:47 PM IST

Davinder Singh, who is presently posted as the deputy superintendent of police at the airport, was detained along with the top commander of Lashker-e-Taiba Naveed Babu and Altaf of Hizbul Mujahideen.

The officials said that the police officer is alleged to have been ferrying the militants from Shopian area, possibly out of the valley.