Decorated police officer detained with Hizbul, LeT militants in Kashmir
Updated : January 12, 2020 12:47 PM IST
Davinder Singh, who is presently posted as the deputy superintendent of police at the airport, was detained along with the top commander of Lashker-e-Taiba Naveed Babu and Altaf of Hizbul Mujahideen.
The officials said that the police officer is alleged to have been ferrying the militants from Shopian area, possibly out of the valley.
Deputy inspector general of South Kashmir Atul Goyal was supervising the operation and caught the car at a police barricade at Mir Bazar in Kulgam of South Kashmir.
