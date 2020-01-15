#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Legal

Decorated cop's arrest: Spotlight on police vigilantism in India’s militant-hit states

Updated : January 15, 2020 11:35 AM IST

It is quite appalling that a deputy superintendent of police (DSP)-level officer from Jammu and Kashmir was caught in the company of two Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) operatives, in the process revealing the fault lines of India’s security apparatus in militancy-hit regions.
Davinder Singh told his interrogators that he got Rs 12 lakh from the two HM terrorists to ferry them from Jammu to Chandigarh for their onward journey to Delhi to plan terror strikes on Republic Day.
Decorated cop's arrest: Spotlight on police vigilantism in India’s militant-hit states
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Amazon SMBhav: Jeff Bezos says Amazon India to invest $1 billion to digitise SMBs

Amazon SMBhav: Jeff Bezos says Amazon India to invest $1 billion to digitise SMBs

Amazon pumps in over Rs 1,715 crore into India units

Amazon pumps in over Rs 1,715 crore into India units

India lost over $1.3 billion to internet shutdowns in 2019

India lost over $1.3 billion to internet shutdowns in 2019

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV