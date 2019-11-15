Decision on Odd-Even extension on Monday: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the government will take a decision on extension of the Odd-Even scheme on Monday.

Speaking to the media, he said the air quality is expected to improve in the coming days, as per the forecast.

"We don't want to impose the Odd-Even unnecessarily. We will see the air quality. If it improves, we will not impose the scheme. Otherwise we will take the decision on extending the Odd-Even scheme on Monday morning."

Odd-Even was imposed in Delhi from November 4 and it will end on Friday.

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi stayed in the severe category at 467 at 10 am. All the monitoring stations recorded severe air quality, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10 were nearly eight times higher than normal at several locations. Schools remained closed on Friday as the thick smog enveloped Delhi and neighbouring cities.

In the National Capital Region, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Gurgaon also recorded severe air quality, the CPCB said.

Ghaziabad recorded the highest pollution level at 480, remaining points away from going off charts, the CPCB data showed.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.