Decision on Odd-Even extension on Monday: Arvind Kejriwal

Updated : November 15, 2019 01:14 PM IST

Odd-Even was imposed in Delhi from November 4 and it will end on Friday.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the air quality is expected to improve in the coming days, as per the forecast.
The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi stayed in the severe category at 467 at 10 am.
Decision on Odd-Even extension on Monday: Arvind Kejriwal
