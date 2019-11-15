Politics
Decision on Odd-Even extension on Monday: Arvind Kejriwal
Updated : November 15, 2019 01:14 PM IST
Odd-Even was imposed in Delhi from November 4 and it will end on Friday.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the air quality is expected to improve in the coming days, as per the forecast.
The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi stayed in the severe category at 467 at 10 am.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more