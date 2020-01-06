Decision of Zoho and Accenture bosses to attend RSS event sparks product boycott calls
Updated : January 06, 2020 06:07 PM IST
Sridhar Vembu, founder and CEO, Zoho Corp and Rama S Ramachandran, MD and head of communications, media and technology, Accenture India, will be chief guest and guest of honour at an event named Resurgent Bharath, the RSS IT Professionals said.
The criticism directed at the two tech executives comes at a time when the RSS and the BJP find themselves in the midst of controversy over the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed rollout of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more