#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Information Technology

Decision of Zoho and Accenture bosses to attend RSS event sparks product boycott calls

Updated : January 06, 2020 06:07 PM IST

Sridhar Vembu, founder and CEO, Zoho Corp and Rama S Ramachandran, MD and head of communications, media and technology, Accenture India, will be chief guest and guest of honour at an event named Resurgent Bharath, the RSS IT Professionals said.
The criticism directed at the two tech executives comes at a time when the RSS and the BJP find themselves in the midst of controversy over the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed rollout of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Decision of Zoho and Accenture bosses to attend RSS event sparks product boycott calls
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Tax dept enhances scope of information to be given under new ITR forms

Tax dept enhances scope of information to be given under new ITR forms

Wealth destroyers: These stocks reduced an investment of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5,000 in 10 years

Wealth destroyers: These stocks reduced an investment of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5,000 in 10 years

Rupee opens sharply lower at 72.01/$1 on heightened global geopolitical tensions

Rupee opens sharply lower at 72.01/$1 on heightened global geopolitical tensions

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV