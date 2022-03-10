0

  Debai Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Debai Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Debai Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Debai Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Debai Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Debai constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news

Debai Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Debai Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.
Debai is an assembly constituency in the Bulandsahar district, in the West region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Debai legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Bulandshahr Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Debai was won by Dr Anita Lodhi Rajput of the BJP. He defeated SP's Harish Kumar. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Shri Bhagwan Sharma.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Dr Anita Lodhi Rajput garnered 111807 votes, securing 53.29 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 65630 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 31.28 percent.The total number of voters in the Debai constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.The Debai constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.
