Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a photo of the two together, offering his condolences to Bapat's family and supporters.

BJP Lok Sabha member from Pune Girish Bapat passed away at a hospital on Wednesday. He was 72. His demise is a big loss for Bharatiya Janata Party, Maharashtra unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said.

Bapat was ailing for the past one-and-a-half years. The 72-year-old BJP leader was admitted to the ICU of Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital earlier today in critical condition and was on life support.

The BJP leader's last rites will be performed at Vaikunth crematorium on Wednesday evening, the party announced. A video published by ANI today showed Bapat's mortal remains being taken in an ambulance to his residence in Kasba Peth, Pune.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with MP Girish Bapat in Pune on February 19, 2023. (Image: PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah with MP Girish Bapat in Pune on February 19, 2023. (Image: PTI)

BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited ailing Bapat in Pune on February 19.

Bapat had served as the MLA five times from the Kasba Peth constituency in Pune city. He was elected to Lok Sabha from the Pune constituency in 2019.

Reactions pour in

"He worked extensively for the development of Maharashtra and was particularly passionate about Pune's growth. His passing away is saddening," Modi said.

He added that Bapat played a key role in building and strengthening the BJP in Maharashtra. He was an approachable MLA who raised issues of public welfare, Modi said. He also mentioned that Bapat made a mark as an effective minister and later as Pune's MP.

"His good work will keep motivating several people," the prime minister said.

Reacting to the news, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his heartfelt condolences on Bapat's demise.

"He started his career as a grassroots-level worker to become an ideal public representative," Shinde said, remembering Bapat.

His sentiments were echoed by Pune's BJP president.

"Today is a sad day. BJP's senior leader and Pune Lok Sabha MP Girish Bapat has left us today. He passed away in a hospital. For the last one and half years, he was undergoing treatment," said Jagdish Mulik, BJP city unit president.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the news of Bapat’s death was extremely saddening.

Senior BJP leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil said Bapat was like a guru and a father figure.

”It is a big loss for the BJP as Bapat has left us forever. We used to learn a lot from him and his style of politics,” Bawankule said.

Patil said Bapat was like a guru for many BJP workers and his colleagues.

”It is like losing a father figure from your life. His friendship across the party lines and contacts with people and party workers were unparallel. He was dedicated to the party and its growth. His demise is a huge loss to the party,” Patil said.

Sharad Pawar tweeted, ”In his long political career of four decades, Bapat always took an all-inclusive stand”.

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said Pune district has lost a leader who believed in taking everyone along.

”In Bapat’s death, a cultured face of politics has lost,” he said in a statement.

