Politics Dearness allowance freeze was not necessary, says former prime minister Manmohan Singh Updated : April 25, 2020 12:12 PM IST Rahul Gandhi also slammed the government over the issue, saying the problem was with the government's going ahead with the central vista redevelopment project. Former union minister Manish Tewari said the first thing the government should have done before cutting allowances, salaries, etc. was to set up an expenditure rationalisation commission.