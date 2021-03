Former Congress leader PC Chacko is likely to join the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), reports said on Tuesday.

"I'm meeting Sharad Pawar. Whatever crisis the party is facing, it needs to be discussed. I'm also meeting Sitaram Yechury & GN Azad to discuss the future course of action. I need to extend my support to LDF. I'll decide (on joining) after meeting Pawar sahab," Chako told news agency ANI.

According to reports, Chacko would be campaigning for the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), which is in alliance with the NCP in Kerala.

Alleging groupism among the senior Congress leaders, Chacko on resigned from the party on March 10.

"Kerala is facing a crucial election. People want Congress to come back but there's groupism practised by top leaders of Congress. I've been arguing with high command that this should be ended. But the high command is also agreeing to the proposal given by both groups,” he had said.