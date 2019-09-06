Days after meeting Sonia Gandhi, Alka Lamba says goodbye to AAP

Disgruntled Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Alka Lamba has finally resigned from the primary members of the party.

Lamba took to Twitter on Friday to announce the move, saying: "The time has come to say 'Good Bye' to AAP and to resign from the primary membership of the Party. The past 6years journey was a great learning for me. Thanks to all. Jai Hind."

The move came days after she met Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi at her New Delhi residence.

Her differences with the AAP has been known for some time now. She had strongly reacted to the party's dismal show in the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year, in which AAP had won just one seat.

Lamba, who represents the Chandani Chowk Assembly constituency, had also sought accountability from party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal following which she was removed from the official WhatsApp group of AAP lawmakers.

Talks are doing the rounds of Lamba joining the Congress ever since she met Sonia Gandhi.