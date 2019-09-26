Days after 'Howdy, Modi!,' Indian Americans in Los Angeles raise funds for Joe Biden
Updated : September 26, 2019 01:31 PM IST
The fund-raiser in Los Angeles on Wednesday night was organised by Indian-American surgeon Sanjay Khurana and his software-engineer wife Mona, at their picturesque Manhattan Beach home.
Indian Americans have traditionally voted for the Democratic party candidates.
Donald Trump, by attending the Houston rally, tried to attract Indian Americans to the Republican fold.
