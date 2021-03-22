Days after ceasefire pact, India-Pakistan to hold water-sharing talks Updated : March 22, 2021 10:00 PM IST This year's meeting will be the first after the August 2019 nullification of the operative provisions of Article 370 India and Pakistan had announced on February 25 that they have agreed to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along LoC Published : March 22, 2021 09:46 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply