Days after ceasefire pact, India-Pakistan to hold water-sharing talks

The Indus commissioners of India and Pakistan are all set to hold the annual dialogue on March 23-24 in the national capital after a gap of nearly two and a half years.

This year's Permanent Indus Commission meeting will be the first between the two commissioners after the August 2019 nullification of the operative provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The last meeting took place in Lahore in August 2018.

Earlier, India and Pakistan had announced on February 25 that they have agreed to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and other sectors.

According to reports, the United Arab Emirates, with whom both the countries have close ties, may have played a role in secret efforts to achieve detente.

A seven-member Pakistani delegation led by the country's Indus Commissioner Syed Muhammad Meher Ali Shah arrived in New Delhi earlier today.

The Indian delegation will be led by PK Saxena who will be joined by his advisors from the Central Water Commission, the Central Electricity Authority and the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation.

Ahead of the meeting, Saxena said, "India is committed towards full utilisation of its rights under the Treaty and believes in amicable solution of issues through discussion."

Last week, Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that it was time for India and Pakistan to “bury the past and move forward” as he asserted that the peace between the two neighbours would help to “unlock” the potential of South and Central Asia.

India last month said it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence. India has said the onus is on Pakistan to create an environment free of terror and hostility.

The Indus Water Treaty (IWT) warrants the two commissioners to meet at least once a year, alternately in India and Pakistan. Under the provisions of Indus Waters Treaty, signed between India and Pakistan in 1960, all the water of the eastern rivers - Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi amounting to around 33 million acre-feet (MAF) annually -- is allocated to India for unrestricted use. The waters of western rivers - Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab -- amounting to around 135 MAF annually has been assigned largely to Pakistan. According to the Treaty, India has been given the right to generate hydroelectricity through run of the river projects on the western rivers subject to specific criteria for design and operation.

