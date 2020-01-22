#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
Davos 2020: Donald Trump says closely following Kashmir issue, can help

Updated : January 22, 2020 09:26 AM IST

Trump made the statement ahead of his talks with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
He is likely to visit India in the last week of February.
