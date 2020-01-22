Davos 2020: Donald Trump says closely following Kashmir issue, can help

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday reiterated his offer to "help" on the Kashmir issue, saying the US was "watching and closely following" the developments in the valley.

Trump made the statement ahead of his talks with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Addressing the media with Khan by his side, Trump said: "We are talking about Kashmir and in relation to what is going on with Pakistan and India and if we can help — we certainly will be helping. We've been following that and watching it very very closely."

Trump had made similar offer earlier also after the Indian government abrogated Article 370 in August last year. In September last year, Trump had met Khan on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), a day after joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi on stage during the 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston.

"I would be willing to help if both wanted. If both Pakistan, let's say, and India wanted me to do that, I am ready, willing, and able. It's a complex issue," Trump had said. India had categorically refuted the statement then.