Dataganj Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Dataganj Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Dataganj is an Assembly constituency in the Budaun district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Dataganj legislative Assembly constituency went to the polls on February 14, 2022. The Assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Aonla Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Dataganj was won by Rajeev Kumar Singh Urf Babbu Bhaiya of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Sinod Kumar Shakya (Deepu Bhaiya).

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Sinod Kumar Shakya (Deepu).

In the 2017 Assembly polls, Rajeev Kumar Singh Urf Babbu Bhaiya garnered 79,110 votes, securing 35.19 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 25,759 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 11.46 percent.